Heroin+and+ice+seized+in+the+Southern+seas+to+Dikowita+Fisheries+Harobur

The Sri Lanka Navy states that the stock of narcotics found in the international waters off the southern coast of Sri Lanka was brought to the Dikowita Fisheries Harbour this morning.

Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara told the Hiru news team that more than 330 kilograms of heroin and more than 50 kilograms of ice taken into custody along with five suspects were brought to the Harbour.

The suspects and the drugs were taken into custody by the Sri Lanka Navy after deploying two deep sea surveillance vessels on intelligence received to the Police Narcotics Bureau.

Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara stated that the two vessels, Samudura and Sidurala had joined the mission.