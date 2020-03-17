Suspect+involved+in+several+robberies+arrested

Western Province North Criminal Investigation Division officers have arrested a person who had been involved in robberies in several areas.

It has been revealed that he had entered into houses at night in Mahabage, Peliyagoda, Kiribathgoda and Katana areas and stole valuables.

The police also seized five gold rings, two gold bangles, 3 earrings, 10 cell phones, six laptops, a television set and a camera.

The police media unit stated that two grams and 300 milligrams of heroin were found in the suspect's possession.