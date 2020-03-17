Army Commando Regiment Celebrates 40th Anniversary (Video)

A march from Kandy, Chilaw and Galle commenced today to mark the 40th anniversary of the Army Commando Regiment.

This was named "Commando Footslog Walk".

The march from Kandy to Kegalle, from Ganemulla to Nainamadawala and from Galle to Ahungalla are scheduled today.

They will be meeting at the Commando regiment headquarters in Ganemulla on the 7th of this month.

The car parade will arrive at Bambalapitiya on the 8th morning.

They procession will leave from Bambalapitiya at 1.00 pm in their journey to Galle Face.

All the commando officers in this regiment, which was established in 1981, are expected to participate.

The highlight of the event was the participation of Colonel Sunil De Peiris who established the Army Commando Regiment.

The Commander of the Army Lieutenant General (Acting Chief of Defense Staff) Shavendra Silva will be the chief guest at this 40th anniversary celebrations.

The other guest of honour is Major General Pradeep de Silva, Commander of the Commando Regiment.