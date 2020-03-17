A+dog+infected+with+Coronavirus

For the first time the foreign media has reported today about a dog in Hong Kong has contracted the virus.

The 60-year-old woman who raised the dog in the house as a pet had also been infected previously.

It is the first time that the virus has been transmitted from a human being to an animal.

The number of people infected with the Covid- 19, which originated in China's Hubei province, has risen to 95,481 and has caused 3285 deaths according to foreign media reports.

The number of people infected with the virus in China has risen to 80,409 patients while 2902 deaths have been reported.

South Korea has reported 35 deaths, and 5766 cases of the virus infected patients.

Amid rising tensions, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has also stopped exporting protective face masks.

The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 107 in Italy and the number of infected people have risen to 3089.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, it has been advised to keep a gap of one meter between two persons since it has been revealed that close contact will directly affect the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile a hospital spokesperson from the Badulla hospital stated that the six month old infant who was admitted to the hospital with suspected coronavirus is stable.

He said that the child's blood and saliva samples have been sent for further investigations and that the parents too are under daily observation at the hospital special treatment unit.

The infant and his parents, who arrived in Sri Lanka from South Korea on the 27th, were admitted to the Badulla General Hospital on suspicion of contracting the coronavirus.