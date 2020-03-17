Attorney+General+ordered+to+submit+report+on+farmers+who+lost+their+crops+in+the+Uma+Oya+project

The Supreme Court today ordered the Attorney General to submit a detailed report detailing the the compensation paid to farmers who were affected by the Uma Oya project.

The decision was taken when the fundamental rights petition filed by a group of farmers who were affected by the project, was called before a three-judge bench comprising Priyantha Jayawardena, Preethi Padman Surasena and Yasantha Kodagoda.

Attorney-at-Law Ravindranath Dabare, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, informed the court that the Department of Agrarian Services had assessed the compensation of the farmers who were affected by the project.

However, the lawyer stated that the government has not paid compensation equal to the valuation of the department and therefore farmers have been severely inconvenienced as a result.

After considering the submissions, the three-member Supreme Court Bench ordered the Attorney General to submit to the court on July 20 a detailed report on farmers' compensation paid and the dues to be paid.

Meanwhile, Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Tilakaratne postponed the hearing of the revised petition filed by the Attorney General seeking to revoke the bail order given to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne by the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court, to the 10.

Although the case was scheduled to be called at 1.30 pm, Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, made submission requesting courts to give another date for the hearing since he was not feeling well.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate granted bail to former minister Rajitha Senaratne, who convened the controversial white van press briefing on December 30, ignoring the objections of the Attorney General.

Therefore the Attorney General filed a revised petition before the Colombo High Court requesting the order to be revoked.