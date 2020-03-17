සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Attorney General ordered to submit report on farmers who lost their crops in the Uma Oya project

Thursday, 05 March 2020 - 17:32

Attorney+General+ordered+to+submit+report+on+farmers+who+lost+their+crops+in+the+Uma+Oya+project

The Supreme Court today ordered the Attorney General to submit a detailed report detailing the the compensation paid to farmers who were affected by the Uma Oya project.

The decision was taken when the fundamental rights petition filed by a group of farmers who were affected by the project, was called before a three-judge bench comprising Priyantha Jayawardena, Preethi Padman Surasena and Yasantha Kodagoda.

Attorney-at-Law Ravindranath Dabare, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, informed the court that the Department of Agrarian Services had assessed the compensation of the farmers who were affected by the project.

However, the lawyer stated that the government has not paid compensation equal to the valuation of the department and therefore farmers have been severely inconvenienced as a result.

After considering the submissions, the three-member Supreme Court Bench ordered the Attorney General to submit to the court on July 20 a detailed report on farmers' compensation paid and the dues to be paid.

Meanwhile, Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Tilakaratne postponed the hearing of the revised petition filed by the Attorney General seeking to revoke the bail order given to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne by the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court, to the 10.

Although the case was scheduled to be called at 1.30 pm, Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, made submission requesting courts to give another date for the hearing since he was not feeling well.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate granted bail to former minister Rajitha Senaratne, who convened the controversial white van press briefing on December 30, ignoring the objections of the Attorney General.

Therefore the Attorney General filed a revised petition before the Colombo High Court requesting the order to be revoked.  

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.