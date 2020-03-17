Jana+Balavegaya+mulls+over+two+more+symbols

Sources close to Samagi Jana Balavegaya stated that attention has been drawn to two more election symbols, to contest with the UNP under a new General Secretary.

Paddy pod and conch shell have been proposed as the new symbols.

However, Sajith Faction and Ranil Faction have not been able to agree to an election symbol as yet.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the two factions are preparing nomination lists separately.

Two committees form each faction have been continuing discussion further.

In between, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam informed the party leadership that he is ready to quit.

However, the leadership has not approved his resignation as yet.

Meanwhile, party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe who flew to Dubai yesterday is scheduled to return to the country today to participate in another crucial meeting.