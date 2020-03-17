Video+of+little+girl+being+abused+stops+circulating+on+face+book

Facebook has stopped the exchange of the videotape of a little girl being abused.

The Chairman of the National Child Protection Authority, Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana said that this step has been taken after the law enforcement unit of the Facebook company in Singapore was notified.

The police are conducting further investigations to identify the abuser.

Gem businessman Priyanga Pushpakumara provided a statement yesterday to the National Child Protection Authority.

He was then produced before the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer.

Chairman of the National Child Protection Authority Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana stated that the voice recognition of the video will be carried out by the Government Analyst's Department and the results will be out soon.