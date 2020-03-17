The+Ministry+decides+to+purchase+power+for+the+next+6+months

The Power and Energy Ministry has taken steps to purchase electricity for the next 6 months.

The proposal submitted to the Minister was signed yesterday. The cost for this purchase will be 21 billion rupees.

The Cabinet has approved the purchase of electricity for a period of 6 months previously and the ministry has decided to extend this agreement for a period of six months.

The purchase has been made since the electricity production has come down to 20% due to the prevailing dry weather conditions in the country.