The General Secretary of the Railway Drivers Union Indika Dodamgoda stated that the Railway Drivers Union has decided to report sick leave tomorrow.

This is in protest to the accusations leveled against train drivers by Minister Wimal Weerawansa for delays in the train service.

The Minister of Railways Wimal Weerawansa said on Wednesday that deploying Railway Security Officers had prevented the train drivers from transporting drugs and this in turn has resulted in train delays.