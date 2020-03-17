Central+Cultural+Fund+project+manager+arrested+for+accepting+a+bribe

The project manager of the Central Cultural Fund's Polonnaruwa office has been arrested for taking a goods bribe consisting of meat and cheese to the value of Rs. 17,252.

The bribe has been accepted yesterday from a tour guide to Central Cultural Fund's Polonnaruwa Central Bureau of Foreign Affairs (Cultural Fund) has obtained a bribe from a tour guide to allocate the tender for the canteen and for a hassle-free operation at the Polonnaruwa office.

A spokesperson for the Bribery Commission stated that the bribe includes two kilos of chicken, two kilos of pork, cheese and several other food items.