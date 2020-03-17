Hiru TV wins the top award for Best Digital – Enabled Product/Service at the SLT Zero One Awards for 2018/19

Hiru TV wins the top award for Best Digital – Enabled Product/Service under the Media and Publishing category at the SLT Zero One Awards for Digital Excellence 2018/19.

Hiru FM website and the Hiru Star Mobile Application also won awards making it a truly special occasion.

The awards ceremony was held in Colombo last night.

Hiru media network continues to win top awards at SLT Zero One Awards and we acknowledge all our listeners, viewers and users who continue to place the Hiru Media Network at the top.





