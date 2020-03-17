Krishantha+Pushpakumara+and+driver+released+on+bail

Former Southern Provincial Councilor Krishantha Pushpakumara alias Raththaran and his driver who was arrested in connection with the raping of a Chinese woman, have been released on bail.

The order was issued by Galle Additional Magistrate Pavithra Sanjeewani Pathirana.

The Women and children’s Bureau of the Galle Police had arrested the councilor and his driver this afternoon.

They were later produced before the Magistrate and was ordered to be released on a Rs 10,000 cash bail and a Rs 500,000 surety bail for each suspect.

The police have consulted the Attorney General’s advice on the matter and the suspects have been arrested following an order issued by the Attorney General.