Committee+to+formulate+a+proper+mechanism+for+quarrying

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse has instructed to set up a systematic and a simple mechanism for the quarry industry in state and private lands for leasing and for charging of recovering levy.

This was at a meeting held at Temple Trees today (05) during a discussion pertaining to the problems of those engaged in the quarry industry.

The Prime Minister also appointed a committee to formulate a systematic and simple linear method of collecting taxes for the quarry industry in state and private lands.