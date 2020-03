The body of a young teenager has been found in the Galmal Oya, one of the main tributaries supplying water to the Victoria Reservoir.

The police stated that a complaint had been lodged with the Ududumbara Police stating that the youth was missing from the 3rd.

The dead body of the youth was found floating in the Theldeniya area in Galmal Oya today (05). The deceased youth was a 17-year-old who was residing in the Hunnasgiriya area.