Motorcyclist was killed in an accident at Ellepola area on the Balangoda - Colombo main road

Our reporter stated that the accident had occurred when the motorcyclist had collided with a lorry.

After the motorcycle collided with the lorry, it was reported that the lorry had knocked a van.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Oluganthota Balangoda.

The Balangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.