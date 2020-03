A discussion between SLFP MPs was held at the residence of Minister Mahinda Amaraweera this morning.

Former parliamentarian and SLFP media spokesperson Weerakumara Dissanayake said that they had discussed about the upcoming election.

The Hiru correspondent stated that former parliamentarian and General Secretary of the SLFP, Dayasiri Jayasekera, former MPs Thilanga Sumathipala, Manoj Sirisena and Shantha Bandara participated in this discussion.