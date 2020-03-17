There is no people’s movement behind Former President Maithripala - Wimal Weerawansa

Minister Wimal Weerawansa states that although Mahinda Rajapaksa was defeated at the Presidential election, a powerful peoples movement called 'Mahinda Sulanga' was built.

However, there has been no such force built for the former President Maithripala.

He stated this while speaking at a ceremony held at the Colombo Foundation Institute this afternoon.

