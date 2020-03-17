Revelation+regarding+Bathiudeen+and+Kabeer+Hasheem+having+acquaintances+with+a+group+who+was+funding+a+banned+organization

It was revealed at the presidents commission investigating the easter Sunday attacks that Former Cabinet ministers Rishad Bathiudeen and Kabeer Hasheem had been acquainted with local businesses which had been funding the FETO organization in Turkey.

This was when the head in charge of Europe and central Asia of the ministry of external affairs was summoned to testify before the commission.

Former state minister of external affairs Wasantha Senananayake was summoned before the commission yesterday to testify first.

Senior state counsel then questioned if the Turkish Ambassador had informed regarding a banned organization named FETO for which the former state minister responded that he had received a document regarding the matter as well.

Former state minister Wasantha Senananayake noted that this was handed over to the ministry of external affairs as well as the defense ministry.

The letter had noted that there is a group connected to this FETO Organization, and that they’re running businesses in Sri Lanka and information pertaining to them was included in the letter for further action.

Wasantha Senanayake noted that when he met with the Turkish Ambassador, to discuss the matter at the ministry of defense, two muslim ministers who were in the cabinet had interfered with investigation.

The commission then inquired as to who the two ministers were, for which Wasantha Senanayake responded stating that one was former minister Rishad Bathiudeen and the ambassador did not mention the other ministers name.

Following this, the director general of the European and central Asian zone of the ministry of external affairs Sriyani Dammika Kumari Semasinghe testified before the commission.

She was also questioned regarding the FETO organization in detail, during which she revealed that former cabinet ministers, Rishad Bathiudeen and Kabeer Haseem had been involved with businesses in Sri Lanka which is connected to the FETO terrorist organization that had funded this organization.

It was then revealed that former MP Rishad Bathiudeen had provided more money for these businesses.

She added that she feels that former ministers Rishad Bathiudeen and Kabeer Hasheem had been involved indirectly in the investigations held pertaining to the matter.