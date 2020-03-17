The largest haul of narcotics in history, captured in the deep seas brought to Dikowita harbour.

The largest seized stock of narcotics in the history of Sri Lanka, and the two vessels captured in the deep seas by the Navy was brought to the Dikowita Port this morning.

The stock of drugs is valued at over Rs. 6 billion.

The drugs and the suspects were apprehended after a special operation launched by the Sri Lanka Navy using deep sea surveillance vessels, based on intelligence received by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

‘Samudura’ and ‘Sindurala’ the two deep sea surveillance vessels were deployed for over a month for this operation.