The+scenic+waterfalls+are+drying+up+at+Sinharaja+Reserve+with+officials+turning+a+blind+eye

The streams of the World Heritage site Sinharaja forest reserve have begun to dry up with the officials of the forest reserve are turning a blind eye.

The Pitadeniya Gateway is the most popular local and foreign tourist entrance of Sinharaja. This is mainly because the Pitadeniya Gateway bordering ‘Gin Ganga’ offers you the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of several scenic waterfalls within a short period of time.

However, the streams that are the natural water source for these waterfalls have been blocked and diverted using concrete which has resulted in the drying up of these scenic water falls.

The villagers state that the water obtained by diverting the natural water sources are taken for several kilometers along the Sinharaja forest through pipe lines for the filling of ponds and swimming pools of private hotels.

The waste generated by these tourist hotels is discharged directly to ‘Gin Ganga’.



