National policy on education is required as a priority – President Gotabhaya

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa emphasized the need to formulate a national policy for education on a priority basis to suit the contemporary changes.

The President emphasized that it should be a system that does not change when the President, the Minister of Education or the Government changes.

The President made this observation at a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon to discuss the future plans of the education ministry.

The President further stated that the Cabinet, the Parliament and the public should be fully informed about the measures taken in the process of formulating an education policy.

The President also commended the decision taken by the Minister of Education to remove political messages and photographs from the school text books.



