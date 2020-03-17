3+more+centers+to+conduct+laboratory+tests+on+Corona

The ministry of health has taken measures to facilitate testing of COVID 19 also known as Corona virus covering every part of the island.



The director of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe noted that initially laboratory testing was only available at the Borella medical laboratory.



However taking the current situation into consideration, these laboratory facilities are in the process of being established at the Kandy national hospital, Karapitiya teaching hospital and the Anuradhapura teaching hospital.

Further the test results of the infant believed to have contracted the corona virus and is under investigation at the Badulla hospital will be announced today.

In addition an year old infant has also been admitted to the Anuradhapura teaching hospital with symptoms of fever, cough and cold.

She had arrived in the country from Italy with her parents recently and samples have been obtained and sent to the Borella medical laboratory for investigations.