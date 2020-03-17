සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Postal vote applications accepted from today - 200 thousand public sector employees for election duty

Friday, 06 March 2020 - 7:50

Government employees have the opportunity to submit from today their application for postal voting.

The election commission announced that the application could be submitted till the 16th of this month.

The relevant application form can be downloaded from the elections commission web site.

Similarly the elections commission says that it hopes to deploy about 200,000 staff including government officials on election duty.

The election commission said that meanwhile, with opportunity being given to recognized political parties and independent groups for placing  their deposits, by now five independent groups have submitted their deposits.

While opportunity for paying the deposits was given from 4th this month, the payment of deposits could be made till 12 noon on 16th this month.

While four independent groups representing the Jaffna and the Vanni Districts paid their deposits, an independent group from the Kalutara District too paid its deposit.

All district returning officers too had been called yesterday to the election secretariat situated at Rajagiriya for briefing regarding action for the upcoming general election. 

On this occasion more discussions had been held regarding parliamentary seats assigned to districts subjected to recent amendment as well as the way action should be taken at the election at district level.

