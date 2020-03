The Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake will be open to the visitors with effect from today (06).

Accordingly, the lobby halls at the airport's arrival and departure terminals will accommodate one guest with a passenger.

A ticket of Rs 300 should be purchased for this purpose and the counter windows will be open from today(06).



Since January 28, visitors other than passengers were restricted from entering the airport premises due to the risk of contracting coronavirus.