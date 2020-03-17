Four+persons+arrested+for+trying+to+extort+money+pretending+to+be+CID+officers

Four persons, including a female, have been arrested by the Police for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs. 100,000 from a woman in the Yakkala area posing as CID officers.

The victimized woman had lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Gampaha Division on Monday, alleging that there was a group trying to extort money from her stating that they would protect her from the threats of underworld members. The suspects were arrested following investigations in the Malwathuhiripitiya area.

The arrested female and four suspects were aged 37, 40 and 43 years.

The police media unit stated that the suspects are residents of Balangoda, Attanagalla, Gampaha and Wathurugama areas