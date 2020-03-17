Residents+protest+against+the+Quarantine+centre+at+leprosy+hospital+today+as+well

A group of residents in the Elakanda engaged in a protest at the Elakanda junction against converting the leprosy hospital into a coronavirus quarantine center.



They point out that the establishment of the quarantine center could affect their health.



Our correspondent stated that the traffic in the Elakanda Junction was blocked due to the protest and there is traffic congestion on several roads.



The death toll from coronavirus in the United States rose to 12 with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington, and 53 new cases broke out across the country, striking for the first time in Colorado, Tennessee, Texas and San Francisco.



A helicopter flew testing kits to a cruise liner idled off the coast of California and barred from docking in San Francisco after at least 35 people developed flu-like symptoms aboard the ship, which has been linked to two other confirmed cases of COVID-19.



Australia ordered its first school closure today after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the coronavirus, as authorities struggle to contain the outbreak in the country.



Australia has recorded 60 cases of infection and two elderly people have died from the virus.



An expert with the country's top panel on battling the illness said, Wuhan, the epicentre of China's coronavirus epidemic, will likely see new infections drop to zero by the end of this month.



Wuhan reported 126 new confirmed cases today, but for the first time since the outbreak, there were no other new cases in its province of Hubei.



