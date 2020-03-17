An+individual+killed+buried+under+a+mound+of+soil

A person who was buried under a mound of soil which collapsed in Matale – Madawala Ulpatha died subsequent to being admitted to the Matale hospital.



He had been excavating a drain for a water project when the mound of soil had collapsed, the Police said.



The deceased was 59 years old and a resident of Kudagama – Elahera.



Meanwhile, the body of an individual suspected to have been killed after being knocked down by a vehicle has been discovered in Chilaw – Munneswaram.



The body which was found at dawn today has been identified as a person living in Chilaw – Aluthwatte.