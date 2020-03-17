සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Corona transmission threat through mobile phones

Friday, 06 March 2020 - 12:38

According to a study declared at present, the Covid-19 virus can live on a smooth surface such as the screen of a mobile phone up to 9 days, foreign media has reported.

Even though there is no research on how coronavirus can be easily transferred to a person's hands by a contaminated surface, or the frequency of it, those who engaged in the study stated that this provides a valid reason for mobile phones to be included in the list of items that need to be sterilized.


Although spread of viruses such as Corona cannot be eliminated completely on non-living surfaces, the study has revealed that disinfectants can reduce the strength of the virus from surfaces to a large extent.

Foreign media has stated that according to certain estimates, smartphone users touch their phones about 2,617 times for a day and studies have shown the number of  germs  that  exisit in our mobile phones whihc are so close to us.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises people to wash their hands frequently or use rubber gloves to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus. The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that surfaces which people use daily such as smartphones and table tops should be cleaned regularly.

“The most used surfaces are counters, tablet computers, doors, bathroom fittings, toilets, telephones, keyboards tablets and bedside tables,” the report mentions.

Even then how do you deactivate a smartphone properly?

It is mentioned that this is an instance when it becomes complicated.

On our smartphone screens there is an application named ‘Oliyophobic application. According to the report ’ Smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung and have recommended, to use window and domestic cleaners, liquids, ammonia, cleaning solutions containing Hydrogen Peroxide and such strong cleaning fluids to clean your equipment.
