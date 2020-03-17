A+special+statement+from+the+Ministry+of+Education

The Ministry of Education has advised all heads of schools and educational institutes to ensure that students, teachers, those working in the field of education and all other academic and non-academic staff representatives arriving in Sri Lanka these days from Corona Virus infected countries such as China, Korea and Italy be subject to a period of two weeks (14) days quarantine.

Due to information being reported on Corona (Kovid-19) virus infected patients from more than 70 countries around the world persons arriving from those countries should be subject to a compulsory quarantine period of two weeks or 14 days.



This step was taken according to requests made by the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine to the Ministry of Education where awareness should be raised among all officials in the field of education.