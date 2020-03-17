‘A life safety seat’ on behalf of children

The National Council for Road Safety has taken steps to introduce a ‘life saving seat’ for the safety of children during accidents.



Chairman of the National Council for Road Safety stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has focused attention on five main factors regarding road safety and they have shown special consideration regarding the safety of small children. This safety seat for toddlers has been introduced for children below the age of two years and he further said that these baby seats are available in the market between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 50,000.



The Chairman further stated that buyers who take into consideration the price and leasing facilities when purchasing a vehicle, do not pay the same attention to the safety of their small children.



The proposal to make this ‘life safety seat’ compulsory for private vehicles has been submitted to the Minister of Transport Services Management, Power and Energy, Mahinda Amaraweera, for consideration.



This special seat has been introduced since due attention is not given on the safety of children, and a large number of children have been harmed when accidents take place while travelling in private vehicles, especially recently.