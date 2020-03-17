සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to look into ETI, have their first meeting

Friday, 06 March 2020 - 12:56

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to look into the alleged irregularities and malpractices of the ETI company met for the first time today.

Retired Supreme Court Judge K.T. Chitrasiri chaired the meeting. The other members of the commission appointed by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa are retired Solicitor General Suhada Gamalath and senior banker D.M. Jayaratne.

The Commission has been empowered by an extra gazette notification to investigate into the alleged misconduct, irregularities and malpractices in the sale of ETI Finance Limited, that faced serious financial difficulties.

The Gazette notification stated that the assets include Swarnamahal Financial Services, E.A.P. Broadcasting Company Limited and its subsidiaries, E.A.P. Films & Theaters Limited and its subsidiaries, Hotel Sapphire (Pvt) Ltd., Swarna Mahal Jewelers Ltd. and other fixed assets of ETI Finance.  

Accordingly, Anusha Jayanthi the chairperson of the Independent Organization to Protect Depositors, have been summoned before the commission as a witness for the first time. The Hiru correspondent stated that she is presenting evidence before the Commission.

Meanwhile, the 'Sathyagraha' commenced by the depositors in front of the Borella ETI head office on the 25th of February continues for the 10th day, today. 

