Mavai+Senathirajah+request+a+war+crime+investigation+from+UN

The nomination board of the Ilangai Tamil Arasu Party is due to meet today.

Party Leader Mavai S. Senathirajah said that the discussion would take place at the residence of TNA leader R. Sambandan in Colombo.

He shared the following comments

“We will discuss today with regard to the candidates we are nominating for the upcoming election, at the residence of our leader Sampanthan. This is our second discussion regarding this matter. We are planning to nominate suitable candidates based on the seats that are won by the party. We also plan to discuss about various requests we have received. We will be able to finalise out list today. If not, we plan to submit it in the next few days.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Ilangai Thamil Arasu Party, Mavai S. Senathirajah, has called on the representatives of the United Nations office in Jaffna to conduct an international standard investigation on various crimes.

It is reported that the complaints lodged with the Human Rights Council in Geneva have also been discussed when the delegation including the representative met yesterday.