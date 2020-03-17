සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Mavai Senathirajah request a war crime investigation from UN

Friday, 06 March 2020 - 15:40

The nomination board of the Ilangai Tamil Arasu Party is due to meet today.

Party Leader Mavai S. Senathirajah said that the discussion would take place at the residence of TNA leader R. Sambandan in Colombo.

He shared the following comments

“We will discuss today with regard to the candidates we are nominating for the upcoming election, at the residence of our leader Sampanthan. This is our second discussion regarding this matter. We are planning to nominate suitable candidates based on the seats that are won by the party. We also plan to discuss about various requests we have received. We will be able to finalise out list today. If not, we plan to submit it in the next few days.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Ilangai Thamil Arasu Party, Mavai S. Senathirajah, has called on the representatives of the United Nations office in Jaffna to conduct an international standard investigation on various crimes.

It is reported that the complaints lodged with the Human Rights Council in Geneva have also been discussed when the delegation including the representative met yesterday.

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



