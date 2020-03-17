සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The decision to issue warrants on Ravi, Alosius and others in the afternoon

Friday, 06 March 2020 - 13:28

The decision to issue arrest warrants on the 12 respondents in the Central Bank Bond scam including former MP Ravi Karunanayake, Perpetual Treasuries owner Arjun Aloysius and his CEO Kasun Palisena is scheduled to be announced this afternoon.

When the case was taken for hearing this morning, Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake forwarded a questionnaire to senior solicitor general Haripriya Jayasundera.

The Magistrate told the senior solicitor general that his court wants to make sure of certain facts before the arrest warrants are issued.

In its questionnaire, the Magistrate court has asked whether the charges made against one of the respondents Buddika Sarathchandra and several members of the Perpetual Treasuries are strong enough to issue arrest warrants.

In addition, the court states it wants to confirm how much money has been spent by Bank of Ceylon, People’s Bank, National Savings Bank and Employees Provident Fund to buy stakes in the controversial Treasury bond auction.

Accordingly, the magistrate informed the senior solicitor general to answer the questionnaire before 2.30 pm today.
