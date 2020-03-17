Ranil+and+Karu+to+meet+today

A meeting between UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and former speaker, Karu Jayasuriya is scheduled for this afternoon in Colombo.

Meanwhile, former MP Rajitha Senarathna who mediated to bring about allegiance to the party by settling the current issues told the media recently that Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to transfer all powers except the leadership to Karu Jayasuriya.

In addition political sources stated that both factions of Ranil and Sajith are still exploring the possibility to contest the election under swan symbol.

At the same time, the nomination board of Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by Sajith Premadasa is meeting in Colombo at this moment.

Its General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that the main stakeholders of the party will also meet.

In addition, Ranil faction has also begun the initial functions of nomination procedure.