The Jathika Jana Balavegaya says people have been given an opportunity to clean the Parliament.

Its leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake made this comment at a media briefing held in Colombo today.

Expressing his views further he said that in previous Parliaments the manner in which those elected by the people behaved in the past has resulted in the displeasure of voters.

Dissanayake said they had behaved both in and out of Parliament in a nature unsuitable for parliamentarians.