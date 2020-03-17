Price+of+Big+Onions+to+come+down+

With India granting permission for the export of Big Onions the Secretary of the Essential Food Items Importers’ Association Hemaka Fernando said that the price of Big Onions in the local market will fall after 20 March.

A maximum retail price of Rs. 190 for a kilo of imported big onions was imposed recently, but he said in the near future Big Onions will be sold in the market at a price less than that.

Meanwhile, with the decision made by the government to ban import of Undu and Turmeric their prices have increased in the market.

Anyhow, the Secretary of the Essential Food Items Importers’ Association Hemaka Fernando said further that this ban will most probably be lifted next week.

He said that this ban will be removed as a result of a discussion held by their Association with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.