Air Quality measurement system for Colombo installed - (Video)

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) together with the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) launched an automated quality measurement system to measure air quality in the city, this morning.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of launching the system, Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Ruwan Wijayamuni said that this will enable the measuring of the air pollution in the city, while it will also provide key data that can be used for researchers, students and policy makers which will enable data driven policy.

He stated that this a historic occasion for the city of Colombo and the commuters and that the system is capable of measuring the air quality of all the establishments within a 2 km radius from the CMC.



