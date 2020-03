A group of residents of the area engaged in a protest in the middle of the Kalawana town against the sudden removal of the private bus which had been plying from Kalawana to Kosgulana up to now.



They said they had been told that a Sri Lanka Transport Board bus was to be deployed on this route, and the private bus had been removed.



Anyhow, those engaged in the protest said that up to now, no SLTB bus had been deployed to run on this particular route up to now.