Permission+to+detain+and+question+28+Iranian+nationals+taken+into+custody+together+with+the+largest+stock+of+drugs

This was when the Police Anti-Narcotics Bureau produced the suspects before the Chief Magistrate of Colombo Lanka Jayaratne today (06).
Based on intelligence information received by the Police Anti-Narcotics Bureau, the Sri Lanka Navy took into custody this stock of drugs with the suspects.
These drugs were discovered in two stages in an operation over a long period of time close to a month, and during that overall operation 400 kilograms of Heroin in 397 packets together with a quantity of 100 kilograms of the Drug Ice which was packed in 100 sachets were found.
It is considered to be the largest quantity of drugs found in a raid so far.
The value of the drugs found thus was close to Rs. 6000 million.