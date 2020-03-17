Permission+to+detain+and+question+28+Iranian+nationals+taken+into+custody+together+with+the+largest+stock+of+drugs

The Court has given permission to detain the 28 Iranian nationals until 11 March and question them. These Iranians were taken into custody together with the stock of drugs found on the southern coastal belt.



This was when the Police Anti-Narcotics Bureau produced the suspects before the Chief Magistrate of Colombo Lanka Jayaratne today (06).



Based on intelligence information received by the Police Anti-Narcotics Bureau, the Sri Lanka Navy took into custody this stock of drugs with the suspects.



These drugs were discovered in two stages in an operation over a long period of time close to a month, and during that overall operation 400 kilograms of Heroin in 397 packets together with a quantity of 100 kilograms of the Drug Ice which was packed in 100 sachets were found.



It is considered to be the largest quantity of drugs found in a raid so far.



The value of the drugs found thus was close to Rs. 6000 million.