Children atBadulla and Anuradapura hospitals confirmed NOT contracted coronavirus

Friday, 06 March 2020 - 16:37

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has informed the Corona Prevention Task Force to follow a scientific system to prevent the Coronavirus from entering the country.

The President said at a discussion held this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat that Sri Lanka has become a country that has successfully faced the Coronavirus.

Governor of the Western Province Dr. Seetha Arambepola, President’s Secretary P. B. Jayasundera, Health Secretary Badrani Jayawardena and Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe together with a group of other people joined in the discussion.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the six month old infant who was admitted to the Badulla General Hospital on suspicion of having contracted the Virus was not infected with Coronavirus.

A Health Ministry Spokesman said Bio samples of the child were sent to the Medical Research Institute in Borella and it was confirmed that the infant had not contracted the Coronavirus.

Accordingly, the infant who was in good health was discharged from hospital this morning.

This infant had arrived in Sri Lanka from South Korea on 27th February together with the parents.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Embassy in South Korea states it is concerned about the Sri Lankans living in South Korea.

It requested the expatriates to call them on the hotlines for any assistance with regard to the matter.

The hotlines currently available are: 0082 27 35 2966, 0082 27 35 2967 and 0082 27 94 2968.

Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines is temporarily suspending its services between Sri Lanka and China from 10th March to 30th April 2020 due to current market conditions driven by significant reductions in worldwide travel to and from China.

The Government of China has also imposed restrictions on overseas travel of its own citizens.

The situation is being continuously evaluated on an ongoing basis and Sri Lankan Airlines intends to recommence services as soon as the situation becomes commercially viable.

