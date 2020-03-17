Warrants to arrest 12 including Ravi K regarding Central Bank Bond allegations - order at 4.30pm today

The order regarding the request for warrants to arrest former MP Ravi Karunanayake, Arjun Aloysius and ten others pertaining to the Central Bank Bond allegations will be delivered at 4.30pm
Friday, 06 March 2020 - 16:21
