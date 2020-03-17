Rain+in+several+areas+tonight

The Meteorology Department said that Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Northwestern and Western Provinces as well as Galle and Matara Districts will experience rain or thundershowers tonight.



Some showers could occur in the Eastern and Northcentral provinces as well as the Hambantota district.



There is a possibility of Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces as well as certain areas in Galle and Matara Districts experiencing somewhat heavy showers of 50-75 millimeters.



Tomorrow, rain or thundershowers could occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northcentral and Uva Provinces as well as in the districts of Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu, especially after 2.00pm.



Light showers could be experienced in the morning in southern coastal areas.



The Meteorology Department said that some places in the Central, Uva and Northcentral provinces could experience somewhat heavy rains of about 50mm.



Misty, foggy conditions can be expected in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces as well as in the Nuwara Eliya Districts in some places.