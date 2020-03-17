Arrest+warrant+issued+on+the+Secretary+of+Presidential+commission+of+inquiry+probing+political+persecution

The Permanent High court at bar issued warrants on the Secretary of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, which is probing alleged political persecutions, and ordered to produce her before court with immediate effect.



The Arrest warrant was issued by the court on the secretary of the Commission, Pearl K Weerasinghe, citing that she did not appear before court on its order thereby causing contempt of court.



The case against 8 suspects including Niraj Roshan alias Ali Roshan for illegally keeping 5 elephants in captivity, was taken before court this morning.



Earlier, the Secretary of the Commission had informed the court to suspend the hearing of the case until the Presidential Commission makes an inquiry into the incident and makes a recommendation.



Accordingly, the court issued notices on the secretary of the Commission to appear before court today but she did not turn up.



Later, the three-judge bench comprising of Wikum Kaluarachchi, Dhammika Ganepola and Adithya Patambadi issued arrest warrants on the Secretary of the Commission Pearl K Weerasinghe citing that she had caused contempt of court by not appearing before court.



Meanwhile, the Presidential Commission of Inquiry which is probing alleged political persecutions issued a communiqué titled important order issued to the Attorney General.



The court has also issued a summons on the Attorney General ordering him to provide explanations on March 11.