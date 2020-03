President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has informed the Corona Prevention Task Force to follow a scientific system to prevent the Corona virus from entering the country.



The President said at a discussion held this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat that Sri Lanka has become a country that has successfully faced the Corona Virus.



Governor of the Western Province Dr. Seetha Arambepola, President’s Secretary P. B. Jayasundera, Health Secretary Badrani Jayawardena and Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe together with a group of other people joined in this discussion.