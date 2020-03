The Meteorology Department said that temperatures that warrant attention will prevail tomorrow as well in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces as well as in the Moneragala, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.



The Department stated that according to pre-awareness notices carried out by health divisions in these particular areas adequate water should be consumed and engaging in overly tiring tasks should be avoided.



The statement issued by the Meteorology Department further says that more attention should be paid to the elderly and sick persons as well as small children.