Warrants issued to arrest 10 suspects including former finance minister Ravi K and Arjun Mahendra (Video)

The Colombo Fort Magistrate issued warrants for the arrest 10 suspects including former financial Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited Arjun Aloysius and Chief Executive Officer of PTL Kasun Palisena for the Central Bank Bond Allegations based on the submissions by the Attorney General.

AG on Tuesday (3) directed the Acting IGP Senior DIG C.D. Wickramaratne to obtain warrants from court and arrest former MP Ravi Karunanayake,.

The order was issued charging the suspects of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, fraud and market manipulation in regard to the bond auctions of March 2016.

On Wednesday(5) the Colombo Fort Magistrate imposed a travel ban on Ravi Karunanayake and 10 others.







