Severe punishment for the person who is abusing a child in the video - PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that strict action will be taken, once apprehended, against the abuser of a little child in the video that has been circulating via social media.

The Prime Minister expressed these views at a meeting with the news editors of the print media institutions at Temple Trees.

Meanwhile the new bus stand in Piliyandala was ceremonially opened by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.



<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KJpNVcdSEdI" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>