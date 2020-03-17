Shani+Abeysekara+has+released+evidence+without+a+court+order

Former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department Shani Abeysekara has handed over the contact numbers of the suspect and the wife of the suspect, of the Easter Sunday bombing at St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, to the FBI and the Australian Federal Police without a court order.

This was revealed when the Chief Inspector of the Special unit of the Criminal Investigation Department, Lalitha Dissanayake was presenting evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry regarding the Easter attack.

Chief Inspector of the Special unit of the Criminal Investigation Department, Lalitha Dissanayake, gave evidence today, before the Presidential Commission appointed to inquire into the Easter Attack.

At the onset of providing evidence, State Counsel asked whether he was handed a major investigation role into the terrorist attack on Easter Sunday.

In response he stated that an investigation into the bomb blast at St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade was carried out on the instructions of his senior officer V.S. Tissera.

The Commission inquired whether the suspects of the massacre of two policemen in Vavunthivu were involved in the Easter Sunday bombings.

In response, the Chief Inspector of Police said that investigations revealed that two of the four suspects were involved in the bombing.

Chief Inspector, Lalitha Dissanayake stated that the Police were able to seize the telephone numbers of the bomber and his wife of the Kochchikade church attack and that the former Director Shani Abeysekera had instructed to hand over the contact details to the FBI and the Federal Police of Australia.

He further stated to the commission that the evidence was handed over to the US and Australia only on the advice of Shani Abeysekera without a court order and there was a possibility of the evidence being destroyed.



<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/A-e42n_rgeU" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>