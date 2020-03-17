සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

COVID-19 cases across the globe continue to rise – Death toll in Italy rises to 197

Saturday, 07 March 2020 - 7:56

Worldwide, the number of people infected with Covid - 19 (Coronavirus) has exceeded 100,000.

The number of people infected with the virus no stands at 101,811.

According to foreign reports the death toll has risen to 3,460.

In China alone, there are 3,042 deaths reported and 80,556 people infected. South Korea reports 6,593 cases and 42 deaths.

The number of deaths in Italy has risen to 197 and there are 3,858 people reported infected.

In Iran, 124 people have died and 4,747 are infected.

The number of deaths in the United States has risen to 14, and the number of reported cases in the United States is now at 233.

SriLankan Airlines has decided to suspend all flights to China from the 10th to the 30th of April due to the Covid -19 virus which is spreading throughout the world.

Accordingly, the company announced that it will consider restarting flights to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai after 30 April.

SriLankan Airlines has also decided to suspend flights from Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia-Jeddah from 15th to 30th April.

The decision is based on the order of the Saudi Arabian Civil Aviation Authority that no foreigner will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia due to the spread of the new coronavirus virus.

However, SriLankan Airlines stated that flights to Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia will continue without an interruption.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health states that 3,200 local and foreign passengers who arrived in Sri Lanka from the Katunayake International Airport have been monitored.

A meeting was held yesterday afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Relations to explain to Sri Lanka’s Ambassadors regarding the steps taken to curb the spread of the new coronavirus virus and the future plans.

This was with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, the Director General of Health Services and other health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Secretariat said that the government is making arrangements to deal with the coronavirus spreading in Sri Lanka.

The Secretary to the President has instructed all District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries to take steps to ensure that Sri Lanka is a corona virus free country.

