SLFP+Central+Committee+meets+to+discuss+General+Election+

The first central committee meeting of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) after the General elections was announced is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

A senior member of party told the Hiru news team that the central committee meeting is scheduled to be held at 7 pm under the chairmanship of former president Maithripala Sirisena.

All SLFP organizers have been summoned to the party headquarters for a special meeting on Wedesnday morning.

The senior SLFP memeber further stated that the general election will be discussed at both these meetings.

Meanwhile, former President Maithripala Sirisena expressed his views regarding the rumors spreading about him.

This was while addressing the Polonnaruwa - Lankapura Young Farmers Federation.



<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EFdvwl7gH6o" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>